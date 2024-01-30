Shanthi Gears Q3 standalone net remains flat at ₹17 cr.

January 30, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shanthi Gears Ltd. (SGL) standalone net profit for the December quarter contracted marginally to ₹17.43 crore from ₹17.54 crore over the year earlier period.

Revenue from operations rose 9% to ₹125.54 crore, while costs of materials increased to ₹67 crore from ₹50 crore, said the Tube Investments subsidiary in a statement.

SGL generated free cash flow of ₹8 crore (₹6.5 crore) and its order book grew 19% to ₹142 crore.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share and it is payable by February 23.

On Tuesday, the board announced the reappointment of its CEO M. Karunakaran for a further period of five years from February 10.