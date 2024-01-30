GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shanthi Gears Q3 standalone net remains flat at ₹17 cr.

January 30, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shanthi Gears Ltd. (SGL) standalone net profit for the December quarter contracted marginally to ₹17.43 crore from ₹17.54 crore over the year earlier period.

Revenue from operations rose 9% to ₹125.54 crore, while costs of materials increased to ₹67 crore from ₹50 crore, said the Tube Investments subsidiary in a statement.

SGL generated free cash flow of ₹8 crore (₹6.5 crore) and its order book grew 19% to ₹142 crore.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share and it is payable by February 23.

On Tuesday, the board announced the reappointment of its CEO M. Karunakaran for a further period of five years from February 10.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.