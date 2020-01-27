Business

Shanthi Gears Q3 profit dips on sluggish demand

more-in

Shanthi Gears Ltd., a Murugappa Group firm, has posted a 38.10% dip in its standalone net profit to ₹6.09 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019 following sluggish market conditions.

During the period under review, revenue stood at ₹58 crore, a 6% contraction over the year-earlier period.

The company bagged orders worth ₹53 crore against ₹73 crore on account of sluggish demand from almost all major user industries due to continued industrial slow down, said the company in a statement.

SGL had pending orderbook worth ₹127 crore as on December 2019 against ₹159 crore. The company made good strides in the service and replacement market, according to the statement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 11:45:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/shanthi-gears-q3-profit-dips-on-sluggish-demand/article30668977.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY