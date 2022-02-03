Shanthi Gears Ltd., a Murugappa Group firm, standalone net profit for the third-quarter ended December rose 79% to ₹17.70 crore. During the period under review, revenue rose 46% to ₹95 crore. The company said in a filing it had generated free cash flow of ₹13.9 crore. The company continues to focus on the four key priorities of revenue growth, profitability, ROIC and free cash flow. SGL had an order booking of ₹93 crore and pending order as of December was ₹272 crore. The Board declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share.
Shanthi Gears Q3 net rises 79%
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
February 03, 2022 21:08 IST
