Shanthi Gears Q3 net profit grows 29% to ₹18 cr.

January 25, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Murugappa group company Shanthi Gears Ltd., (SGL) standalone net profit for the quarter ended December posted 29% growth at ₹18 crore from the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations grew by 21% to ₹115 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

SGL generated free cash flow of ₹6.5 crore had an order book of ₹120 crore.

 The company said it had entered into an agreement with Shreeji Metazine LLP on January 18 for the purchase of land and building at Sadanand, Gujarat to meet its business requirements.

The Board declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share.

