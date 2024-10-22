Shanthi Gears Q2 standalone net rises 22% to ₹26 cr.

Shanthi Gears Ltd, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd., reported standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 22% to ₹26 crore from the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations increased by 15% to ₹155 crore, while cost of raw materials increased by ₹8 crore to ₹75 crore, the Murugappa group firm said in a statement.

The company said it generated free cash flow of ₹4 crore and had an unexecuted order book of ₹317 crore.

For the six-month period, net profit soared to ₹47 crore (₹39 crore) and revenue from operations to ₹294 crore (₹257 crore).