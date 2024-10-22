GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shanthi Gears Q2 standalone net rises 22% to ₹26 cr.

Published - October 22, 2024 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shanthi Gears Ltd, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd., reported standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 22% to ₹26 crore from the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations increased by 15% to ₹155 crore, while cost of raw materials increased by ₹8 crore to ₹75 crore, the Murugappa group firm said in a statement.

The company said it generated free cash flow of ₹4 crore and had an unexecuted order book of ₹317 crore.

For the six-month period, net profit soared to ₹47 crore (₹39 crore) and revenue from operations to ₹294 crore (₹257 crore).

Published - October 22, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.