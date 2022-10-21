Business

Shanthi Gears Q2 net more than doubles to ₹16.60 cr.

Shanthi Gears Ltd. (SGL), a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd. (TII), reported standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September more than doubled to ₹16.60 crore from the year-earlier period. Revenue from operations increased by 52% to ₹109 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

SGL said it generated free cash flow of ₹11 crore, which was 68% of net profit.

The gear and gear products maker said it had orders for ₹104 crore (₹89 crore) and the pending order book as of September stood at ₹270 crore.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2022 7:34:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/shanthi-gears-q2-net-more-than-doubles-to-1660-cr/article66040207.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY