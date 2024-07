Shanthi Gears Ltd. (SGL) reported standalone net profit for the June quarter increased by 20% year-on-year to ₹22 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 14% to ₹139 crore. Costs of raw materials increased to ₹78 crore from ₹54 crore, the Murugappa group firm said in a statement.

SGL generated free cash flow of ₹21 crore. It had booked orders worth of ₹160 crore, a growth of 14% over the year-earlier period. Unexecuted order book stood at ₹343 crore.

