Shanthi Gears Q1 net rises 57% to ₹13.44 crore

Shanthi Gears Ltd. (SGL), a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India (TII) has reported a 57% increase in its standalone net profit for the first quarter to ₹13.44 crore compared with the year-earlier period on improved sales.

Revenue from operations rose by 48% to ₹98.85 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Focus on cost optimisation and lower capital employed enabled SGL to sustain healthy return on average invested capital (ROIC) to 45%. It also generated free cash flow of ₹17.5 crore.

During the quarter, SGL booked orders for ₹105 crore (₹ 84 crore) and had pending order book of ₹274 crore (₹235 crore).

Shares of the company gained ₹2.20, or 0.90%, to close at ₹246.45 on the BSE Monday.