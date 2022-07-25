Shanthi Gears Q1 net rises 57% to ₹13.44 crore
Shanthi Gears Ltd. (SGL), a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India (TII) has reported a 57% increase in its standalone net profit for the first quarter to ₹13.44 crore compared with the year-earlier period on improved sales.
Revenue from operations rose by 48% to ₹98.85 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.
Focus on cost optimisation and lower capital employed enabled SGL to sustain healthy return on average invested capital (ROIC) to 45%. It also generated free cash flow of ₹17.5 crore.
During the quarter, SGL booked orders for ₹105 crore (₹ 84 crore) and had pending order book of ₹274 crore (₹235 crore).
Shares of the company gained ₹2.20, or 0.90%, to close at ₹246.45 on the BSE Monday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.