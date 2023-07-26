ADVERTISEMENT

Shanthi Gears Q1 net rises 35% to ₹18 cr. on improved sales

July 26, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Murugappa Group company Shanthi Gears Ltd. (SGL) reported standalone net profit for the June quarter rose 35% to ₹18 crore on increased sales volume.

Total revenue increased 24% to ₹124 crore, the manufacturer of gear and gear products said in a regulatory filing.

SGL said it continued to focus on four key priorities – revenue growth, profitability, return on invested capital (ROIC) and free cash flow (FCF) and delivered strong performance on all these areas.

Focus on cost optimisation and lower capital employed enabled the company to sustain healthy ROIC to 54%. SGL generated free cash flow of ₹34 crore.

