Shanthi Gears’ profit rises 26% to ₹7.7 cr.

Chennai

10 February 2021 23:08 IST

Shanthi Gears Ltd. reported standalone net profit rose 26% to ₹7.7 crore for the third quarter ended December.

Revenue from operations grew almost 12% to ₹65 crore, said the subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd. in a filing.

Profit before tax increased by 32% to ₹10.2 crore. Focus on cost optimisation and lower capital employed enabled the firm to sustain the return on average capital employed at 25.4%, the firm said.

Order book rose 96% to ₹104 crore, its highest ever.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹1.5 per share .