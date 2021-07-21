Business

Shanthi Gears back in black, nets ₹8.58 cr.

Shanthi Gears Ltd. (SGL), a Murugappa group firm, has returned to the black with a standalone net profit of ₹8.58 crore for the first quarter, compared with a loss of ₹3.58 crore.

Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹67 crore, despite disruptions in operations due to the second wave of the pandemic. SGL booked orders for ₹84 crore and the pending order book stood at ₹235 crore against ₹164 crore. The State government had enforced a total lockdown from May 10.

Consequently, there was a disruption in operations due to shortage of manpower and non-receipt of raw materials during the period, SGL said in a filing.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 11:09:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/shanthi-gears-back-in-black-nets-858-cr/article35454877.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY