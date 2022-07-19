Shaka Harry raises $2 million in seed funding

Liberate Foods Pvt. Ltd., a plant protein company with a meat alternate line Shaka Harry, said it had received a total investment of $2 million in seed funding round led by Better Bite Ventures, Blue Horizon and venture debt fund – Panthera Peak. Other investors include Dexler Holdings, Chef Manu Chandra and a group of domestic family offices and angel investors, the firm said. Anand Nagarajan, co-founder, Shaka Harry said, “We are already the best performing brand in the online stores where we have presence. Our products are doing significantly better than competition on taste and customer response.”

“The team at Shaka Harry, with in-house flavour and taste solutions coupled with an experienced team is poised to build the market leading brand in plant-based products,” he added.