Shahlon Silk gets nod for PPE fabric

Shahlon Silk Industries, which manufactures and exports fabrics and synthetic textile yarn across the world, has received approval from South India Textile Research Association, to manufacture fabric meant for body coverall of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for COVID-19 pandemic, the firm said.
Shahlon has overall woven fabric manufacturing capacity of 42 million meter per annum.
The capacity will cater to the augmented demand for PPE kits required for healthcare professionals attending to infected patients in isolation wards and intensive care units as well as other national healthcare services’ volunteers, the company said.
