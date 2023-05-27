ADVERTISEMENT

Shahi Exports to implement ‘YESS’ standards in textile mill

May 27, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The YESS is an initiative by Responsible Sourcing Network to achieve a forced labour-free cotton supply chain for the garment and textile industry

The Hindu Bureau

Shahi was one of the seven global suppliers that piloted the YESS initiative standards in 2022 and has now become the first textile mill in India to take the lead in implementing it. YESS conducted its initial independent assessments at Shahi Exports’ knitting and spinning facilities recently.

Shahi Exports will implement Responsible Sourcing Network’s “Yarn Ethically & Sustainably Sourced” (YESS) standards, according to a press release.

Shahi was one of the seven global suppliers that piloted the YESS standards in 2022 and has now become the first textile mill in India to take the lead in implementing it. YESS conducted its initial independent assessments at Shahi Exports’ knitting and spinning facilities recently.

The YESS is an initiative by Responsible Sourcing Network to achieve a forced labour-free cotton supply chain for the garment and textile industry. The initiative was officially presented in India on May 2. “This joint effort (with Shahi) represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of responsible and transparent cotton supply chains,” said Patricia Jurewicz, CEO of Responsible Sourcing Network.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US