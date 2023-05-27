Shahi Exports to implement ‘YESS’ standards in textile mill

May 27, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

Shahi Exports will implement Responsible Sourcing Network’s “Yarn Ethically & Sustainably Sourced” (YESS) standards, according to a press release.

Shahi was one of the seven global suppliers that piloted the YESS standards in 2022 and has now become the first textile mill in India to take the lead in implementing it. YESS conducted its initial independent assessments at Shahi Exports’ knitting and spinning facilities recently.

The YESS is an initiative by Responsible Sourcing Network to achieve a forced labour-free cotton supply chain for the garment and textile industry. The initiative was officially presented in India on May 2. “This joint effort (with Shahi) represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of responsible and transparent cotton supply chains,” said Patricia Jurewicz, CEO of Responsible Sourcing Network.