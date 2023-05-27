HamberMenu
Shahi Exports to implement ‘YESS’ standards in textile mill

The YESS is an initiative by Responsible Sourcing Network to achieve a forced labour-free cotton supply chain for the garment and textile industry

May 27, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shahi Exports will implement Responsible Sourcing Network’s “Yarn Ethically & Sustainably Sourced” (YESS) standards, according to a press release.

The YESS is an initiative by Responsible Sourcing Network to achieve a forced labour-free cotton supply chain for the garment and textile industry. The initiative was officially presented in India on May 2. “This joint effort (with Shahi) represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of responsible and transparent cotton supply chains,” said Patricia Jurewicz, CEO of Responsible Sourcing Network.

