Shah Rukh Khan is now Realme’s new brand ambassador

May 25, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

The Bollywood superstar will be promoting Realme’s smartphone business

The Hindu Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan is now Realme’s new brand ambassador | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Thursday announced Shah Rukh Khan as its new brand ambassador in India. The Bollywood superstar will be promoting Realme’s smartphone business as it prepares to launch the Realme 11 Pro 5G series.

Shah Rukh Khan shared, “Realme’s ‘Dare to Leap’ philosophy truly resonated with me. The brand’s unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with my own pursuit of excellence. Together, we aim to ignite innovation and fuel the growth of realme globally. I am looking forward to joining the realme family as their brand ambassador and hope to inspire others to embrace challenges, take bold steps, and achieve greatness.”

“We are extremely excited to have Shah Rukh Khan on board as the brand ambassador for the realme smartphone category. His dare-to-leap spirit perfectly resonates with our brand’s philosophy. With this collaboration, we aim to reach new heights of innovation and redefine the smartphone experience for our users,” said, Tao, Chief Marketing Officer at Realme India.

