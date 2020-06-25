SFL unit bags GM’s supplier of year award

Sundram Fasteners Ltd.’s (SFL) powertrain components division was named the GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors (GM) at its 28th annual ‘Supplier of the Year’ awards event held on June 24, 2020.
During the event, GM recognised 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.
The recognition is for performance in 2019 calendar year. This is the seventh time SFL has received this award, the company said in a statement.
“Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve — and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations,” said Shilpan Amin, VP, global purchasing and supply chain, GM.
“We are delighted to receive this award... from a highly esteemed and demanding customer like GM,” said Arathi Krishna, MD, SFL. “This validates our product consistency and quality,” she added.
