SFL Q1 net slips 14% to ₹112.5 cr. as U.S. slowdown crimps sales

July 27, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. (SFL) reported first-quarter standalone net profit slid 13.5% year-on-year to ₹112.53 crore as the slowdown in the U.S. market crimped export sales.

Revenue from operations was a marginal 1.9% lower at ₹1,215.65 crore, compared with ₹1,239.64 crore in the year-earlier period, the diversified engineering company said in a press release. Exports fell 14% to ₹348 crore, as the slowdown in the U.S. impacted sales.

Domestic sales, however, grew by almost 3% to ₹821.97 crore, from ₹798.50 crore.

“Despite headwinds in the export markets, the company has maintained its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin at 16.2%,” SFL said in the release. “The softening of commodity prices and favourable product mix has resulted in improvement in gross margin from 54.5% to 55.8%,” it added.

SFL said capital expenditure in the quarter had been in line with its planned capex budget of ₹300 crore for FY24.

