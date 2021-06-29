SFL bags GM’s vendor award for eighth year

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. (SFL) has bagged the General Motors’ ‘Supplier of the Year’ award for the eighth time.

The ₹3,065-crore TVS Group company was the only Indian firm to bag the award, SFL said in a filing with the BSE.

Over the last 25 years, SFL had been supplying components such as transmission shafts and radiator caps across GM brands.

“Despite the pandemic-related challenges in 2020, we managed to deliver excellence by adroit stock and inventory management, prudent manufacturing planning and intelligent logistics coordination, without compromising the health and safety of our people,” managing director Arathi Krishna said.