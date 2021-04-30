SFHL raises stake by 6.84% in Flometallic

Sundaram Finance Holdings’ (SFHL) stake in Chennai-based Flometallic India Pvt. Ltd. (FIPL) has increased by 6.84%, following the acquisition of 650 shares from individual shareholders for ₹12.5 crore.

With this, SFHL’s total stake in Flometallic India, has increased to 46.84% from 40%.

The shares of ₹1 lakh each have been purchased from 14 individual shareholders, excluding stamp duty, SFHL said in a filing.

Flometallic India is engaged in the manufacture of iron castings for the automotive industry.

The company reported a turnover of ₹304 crore for FY20 with a net profit of ₹10 crore.