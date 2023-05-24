SF Holdings Q4 net more than doubles to ₹95 cr. on dividend income

May 24, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd., (SF Holdings) reported standalone net profit for FY23 more than doubled year-on-year to ₹95 crore.

SF Holdings primarily operates as a holding company owning a portfolio of automotive businesses such as foundries, wheels, brakes, turbo chargers, axles, and distribution of spare parts, according to a statement.

As a result, dividend from portfolio companies forms a substantial part of the financial results. Dividend received from portfolio companies more than doubled to ₹97 crore from ₹41 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share and a special dividend of ₹1 per share.