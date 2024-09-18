Settled ₹3,872.04 crore guarantor obligations for Vidarbha Industries Power: Reliance Power

Reliance Power Ltd. announced it had settled ₹3,872 crore guarantor obligations for its subsidiary Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. This has resulted in release and discharge of corporate guarantee, undertakings and all obligations and claims thereunder in relation to VIPL’s outstanding debt amounting to ₹3,872.04 crore, the company said in a filing.

Reliance Power said it had settled all disputes with CFM Asset Reconstruction Private Ltd. and 100% shares of VIPL had been pledged in favour of CFM against the release and discharge of the corporate guarantee given by it.

“Axis Trustee Services, as a trustee for CFM, and Axis Bank, the lender of Vidarbha Power have invoked the pledge, and as a result, have taken over the management control of Vidarbha Power,” Reliance Power said in the filing.

Vidarbha Power now ceases to be a subsidiary of Reliance Power, it said adding it had also achieved zero-debt status.

Reliance Power said it has zero debt from banks and financial institutions, and as of June 2024, it has a consolidated net worth of ₹11,155 crore.

Meanwhile, group company Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. announced that Invent Assets Securitisation and Reconstruction Private Ltd., a lender to the company, had novated certain charged securities to recover its dues. “As a result, Invent ARC’s entire fund based outstanding amount has been reduced to zero,” it said in a filing.

Additionally, Reliance Infrastructure said it had cleared its funded outstanding dues to the Life Insurance Corporation of India, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd., ICICI Bank, Union Bank, and other lenders.

And now the company’s external debt liability has been reduced to ₹475 crore from ₹3,831 crore. “Consequently, the net worth of the company will stand at ₹9,041 crore,” it added.

