Settled 1-cr. claims in 18 years: Star Health

March 05, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. (Star HealthInsurance), claimed to be the first standalone health insurer to settle more than 1 crore claims since its inception in 2006.

Star Health Insurance disbursed more than ₹44,000 crore in claim payments, covering cashless and reimbursement claims across India. Most claims were from Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi, said the insurer in a statement.

About 14% claims were paid to senior citizens, 61% to adults and 25% for children. Fever and infectious diseases were the prominent reasons for claims, amounting to 20% of the total. General medicine, gastroenterology, and orthopaedics also accounted for sizeable claims.

As of January 2024, Star Health Insurance held 33% market share in the retail health insurance business in India, the company said.

