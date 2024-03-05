GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Settled 1-cr. claims in 18 years: Star Health

March 05, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. (Star HealthInsurance), claimed to be the first standalone health insurer to settle more than 1 crore claims since its inception in 2006.

Star Health Insurance disbursed more than ₹44,000 crore in claim payments, covering cashless and reimbursement claims across India. Most claims were from Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi, said the insurer in a statement.

About 14% claims were paid to senior citizens, 61% to adults and 25% for children. Fever and infectious diseases were the prominent reasons for claims, amounting to 20% of the total. General medicine, gastroenterology, and orthopaedics also accounted for sizeable claims.

As of January 2024, Star Health Insurance held 33% market share in the retail health insurance business in India, the company said.

Related Topics

health insurance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.