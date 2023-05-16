ADVERTISEMENT

Seshasayee Paper wins e-bid to acquire Servalakshmi Paper

May 16, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd. (SPBL) has emerged as the successful bidder for the acquisition of Servalakshmi Paper Ltd. (corporate debtor in liquidation) in an e-auction held in September 2022.

The National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench, approved the application filed by the liquidator confirming the sale of Servalakshmi Paper’s assets as a going concern, SPBL said in a regulatory filing.

The NCLT order in favour of Seshasayee Paper and Boards was given on May 12. It was uploaded on the NCLT’s website on May 15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

SPBL is in the business of manufacture and sale of printing and writing paper. It owns and operates an integrated pulp, paper and paper board mill in Erode and a paper mill in Tirunelveli.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US