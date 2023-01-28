Seshasayee Paper and Boards Q3 net soars to ₹109 cr.

January 28, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd., standalone net profit for the quarter ended December grew multi-fold to ₹109 crore from ₹5.90 crore.

Revenue from operations surged to ₹556 crore from ₹334 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

The board on Saturday reappointed its whole-time director N. Gopalaratnam designated as chairman and K.S. Kasi Viswanathan as MD respectively for a period of three years commencing from April 1. While the former is subject to retire by rotation, the latter is not liable to retire by rotation.

The above re-appointments are subject to the shareholders’ approval.