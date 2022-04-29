SES partners with Nasdaq to add ESG Performance Metrics for top 100 Indian firms

ESG Performance Metrics of the top 100 Indian companies are now included on Nasdaq Data Link platform. | Photo Credit: Brendan McDermid

April 29, 2022 12:32 IST

SES has announced the inclusion of ESG Performance Metrics for the top 100 Indian companies on the Nasdaq Data Link Platform

Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) has announced the inclusion of ESG Performance Metrics for the top 100 Indian companies on the Nasdaq Data Link Platform, a global cloud-based technology platform that empowers all segments of the investing public with a comprehensive suite of core financial, fund and alternative data.

“These ESG Performance Metrics, which are available for the past four financial years and updated annually, provide more than 170 data points on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) parameters for each of the top 100 listed companies in India based on market capitalization,” SEC, the proxy advisory firm said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Inclusion of SES ESG Performance Metrics on the Nasdaq Data Link Platform provides users with unparalleled ESG analytics and risk metrics, enabling comprehensive risk management, benchmarking, and portfolio optimization,” it added.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nasdaq and to be a key ESG data provider for India on the Nasdaq Data Link Platform,” said J N Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, SES.

“We welcome SES Governance to the Nasdaq ESG Data Hub as we continue to respond to the growing demand from investors for more specialized and high-quality data sets to enable them to make more intelligent and informed investment decisions,” said James McKeone, Head of Data, European Markets, Nasdaq.