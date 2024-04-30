ADVERTISEMENT

SES ESG Research gets SEBI nod as ESG Rating Provider

April 30, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

SES ESG Research Private Ltd. (SES ESG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), said it had received the ‘Certificate of Registration as an ESG Rating Provider’ (ERP) from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence the business of ERP.

The SEBI has approved SES ESG Research as a Category 2 provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings w.e.f. April, 25.

“At present, ESG business is with SES, however, now upon receipt of SEBI Registration and to comply with SEBI Regulations for ERPs, SES will transfer all its ESG business to SES ESG,” the firm said in a statement.

SES started ESG Rating way back in 2018-19. Its coverage has now increased to more than 500 companies which will gradually increase, also based on client requirements.

