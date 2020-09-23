Servify raises $23 mn to boost global operations

New Delhi

23 September 2020 23:05 IST

Device after-sales management platform Servify said it has raised $23 million in Series C funding round led by existing investor Iron Pillar. The funds will be used to scale up global operations and enhance its technology platform. Other investors who took part included existing investors such as Blume and Beenext. and Tetrao SPF., in addition to Global Alternatives Investor 57 Stars, Sparkle Fund, SF Roofdeck Capital LLC, Go Ventures and Madhu Kela Family Office. Servify’s existing Venture Debt provider Trifecta Capital also participated in the round. With this round, the total funding raised by the company is about $46 million.

Presently, Servify runs device protection programs for brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Nokia, Motorola and Airtel, besides device exchange/buyback programs for Apple, Samsung and OnePlus.

Advertising

Advertising