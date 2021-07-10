Services panel charts roadmap to double exports in five years

Export promotion council seeks incentives for sector, parity with merchandise

The Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) is preparing a roadmap to achieve doubling of services exports in the next five years, said Chairman Maneck E. Davar.

Separately, the SEPC has urged the government to ensure that the new foreign trade policy, being formulated, also includes incentives for services exports by according parity to the sector with merchandise exports, he said. The current trade policy, whose validity was to have ended in March 2020, has been extended till September this year.

The SEPC was established by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 2006 to cater to the interests of the services sector beyond IT/ITES which was mainly represented by Nasscom.

The council has tagged areas such as tourism and hospitality, logistics and medical value travel as ‘champion’ sectors meriting additional focus.

“Take the example of Netflix, which recently announced plans for a studio with post-production facilities in India; if we wish to attract other companies to set up such facilities for entertainment technology across the country over the next five years, we have to understand what they need — in terms of infrastructure and human skills,” said Mr. Davar. “In education services, we had some 45,000-odd foreign students in FY19-20. We could aim to double that within 3-5 years.”

“Medical tourism is an area in which we have good potential to expand. There are things such as visa, facilities for relatives… we can make all those processes very easy so that if somebody has a critical situation, they can't wait two months for a visa. We can help expedite all those processes.”

‘Vital part of economy’

Stressing the need for policy backing, Mr. Davar said, “The perception is that services don't require any support or incentives from the government, which is not correct. Services form a very vital part of our economy.” The Centre had earlier announced tax benefits for greenfield manufacturing facilities and a production-linked incentive scheme to draw manufacturers and hence generate jobs.

Acknowledging that manufacturing faced a very competitive environment globally and therefore required support, he said the SEPC was only seeking a ‘level playing field’ for services.

The SEPC is also batting for retaining the SEIS plan, going forward. “The WTO had concerns around the MEIS scheme for manufacturing. So the RODTEP came in. But WTO has expressed no concerns regarding the SEIS,” he said. He also said that if there were concerns around large exporters getting benefits via the SEIS, then “we could look at placing a cap on size for eligibility, so that small players continue to get this incentive.”

The Ministry of Finance recently gave its concurrence for issuance of SEIS for the year 2019-20, said Mr. Davar. “This has come about as a result of sustained effort by SEPC,” he highlighted.