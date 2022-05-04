Services exports set a new record of $254.4 bn in 2021-22
The exports also hit an all-time monthly high of $26.9 billion in March
India's services exports set a new record of $254.4 billion (about ₹19 lakh crore) in 2021-2022, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.
The exports also hit an all-time monthly high of $26.9 billion in March, it said.
Telecommunications, computer, and information services, other business services and transport are the top contributors to the exports, it added.
"The new record achieved in 2021-22 beats the previous high of $213.2 billion in 2019-20," it said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.