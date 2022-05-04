Business

Services exports set a new record of $254.4 bn in 2021-22

India's services exports set a new record of $254.4 billion (about ₹19 lakh crore) in 2021-2022, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

The exports also hit an all-time monthly high of $26.9 billion in March, it said.

Telecommunications, computer, and information services, other business services and transport are the top contributors to the exports, it added.

"The new record achieved in 2021-22 beats the previous high of $213.2 billion in 2019-20," it said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2022 7:43:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/services-exports-set-a-new-record-of-2544-bn-in-2021-22/article65382088.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY