SeQuent Scientific, Viyash Lifesciences announce merger  

SeQuent Scientific Ltd. which is into animal health industry and Viyash Lifesciences Private Ltd., an integrated pharmaceutical company, have announced to merge to create a differentiated animal health company with end-to-end capabilities.

Upon the scheme becoming effective, all shareholders of Viyash will be issued shares of SeQuent at the ratio of 56 shares of SeQuent for every 100 shares of Viyash, based on the swap ratio.

The new shares of SeQuent so issued will be traded on the NSE and BSE.

Rajaram Narayanan, Managing Director and CEO, SeQuent said, “We believe that in order to continue to deliver differentiated value to our customers in times to come, it is imperative to scale up our product development and R&D capabilities to capture the market opportunity we are seeing and to build on our leadership in the animal health market.”

Haribabu Bodepudi, Chairman and CEO, Viyash, said, “This merger brings together two complementary businesses that share a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering world-class solutions for our customers. With our combined resources, R&D capabilities, manufacturing capacities, and streamlined supply chain, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth and offer a wider range of high-quality products to our customers.”