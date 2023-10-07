Indian realty sector sees $4.6 billion investment in till September, says Colliers India

October 07, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

Investments in Indian real estate touched $4.6 billion during January-September 2023, up 27% YoY, highlighting the demand in this the market despite prevailing global challenges, real estate consulting firm Colliers India said in a report.

“It is worth noting that institutional investment inflows for 2023 have already reached 93% of the total inflows recorded in 2022, despite a clouded global economic environment. While foreign investments continued to lead with 77% share in total investments, domestic investments remained strong and witnessed a two-fold rise YoY at $1.1billion,” the firm said in the report.

“Interestingly, domestic investments led investment activity in Q3 2023, forming 63% of the total investments, abutting the overall investment volume at $0.8 billion for the quarter. While office assets saw moderation in inflows during the quarter, residential and industrial & warehousing segments witnessed a rebound accounting for about 78% of the total investment volume,” it added in the report.

“India’s sturdy economic growth, and a continued strong positive play of high-performance economic & market indicators are keeping the long-term confidence high amongst global & domestic investors,” the firm said.

“At a time when major global economies are weighed down by inflation woes, rising cost of capital and growth uncertainty, India’s real estate market stands strong, by navigating through difficult market conditions,” said Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, Capital Markets & Investment Services at Colliers India.

“The resilience of the market can be gauged in terms of heightened deal activity and amount of capital allocated across diverse asset classes. During the first nine months ended September 2023, overall institutional investments stood strong at $4.6 billion, a 27% YoY rise, steered by long-term confidence in the region and avenues for diversification,” he said.

Mr. Gupta said while some volatility and uncertainty would remain in the short-term, “the industry is well positioned for a robust 2023 and beyond.”

