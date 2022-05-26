JUST IN
- 3 mins Sensex rallies 353 points in early trade
- 3 hrs Kia India opens bookings for electric model EV6
- 4 hrs Twitter shareholders meet amid Elon Musk's takeover drama
- 5 hrs Third-party motor insurance premium to go up from June 1
- BPCL Q4 net drops 82% on losses due to holding fuel prices
- BEL plans to expand non-defence business
- Taxbuddy raises $2.1 million
- Tata Capital Growth Fund to pick up minority stake in Aarthi Scans
- AM/NS to invest ₹1,000 crore in Vizag plant expansion
- Prestige Group forays into Mumbai realty market
- Start-up STAN raises $2.5 million
- RBI cancels registrations of 5 NBFCs
- CBRE appointed adviser for development of MMLPs at 5 locations
- ‘Cement is the next target in war against inflation’
- India Cements forges strategic alliance with Tvasta Manufacturing