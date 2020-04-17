Sensex up after RBI booster dose

Indian equity benchmarks rose sharply on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a slew of liquidity boosting measures that led to strong gains in banking and financials stocks. A strong surge in the global markets also acted as a catalyst.

The 30-share Sensex gained 986.11 points, or 3.22%, to close at 31,588.72. Stocks such as ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, TCS, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank contributed the maximum to the day’s gains.

The broader Nifty closed at 9,266.75, up 273.95 points or 3.05%. The India VIX index fell nearly 8% on Friday.

Earlier in the day, RBI announced a cut in reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to make it less attractive for banks to park funds with the central bank. It further decided to provide special refinance facilities for a total amount of ₹50,000 crore to NABARD, SIDBI and NHB to enable them to meet sectoral credit needs.

Market participants, while welcoming the move, said that the RBI measures would help in easing the financial stress though the market would look at stronger signals in terms of flattening of the COVID-19 curve before underlying investor sentiment turns positive.

“The measures would aid financials but are not significant enough to change the bias and result in material re-rating of NBFC and MFI stocks,” said Gaurav Dua, Head — Capital Market Strategy & Investments, Sharekhan. “The situation is still volatile and uncertain in terms of the extent of disruption in economy and businesses. Thus, it is advisable to stick to quality companies with proven track record, healthy balance sheet and stable growth outlook,” Mr. Dua added.

Incidentally, the RBI announcements did not stop foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from offloading shares worth nearly ₹1,400 crore on Friday. Domestic Institutional investors were net buyers at a paltry ₹534.24 crore.

The overall market breadth, however, was strong with over 1,700 gainers as against around 700 stocks that declined.

Most of the Asian markets also closed strong on the back of reports that a drug from U.S. drugmaker Gilead could prove effective in curing COVID-19 cases.