Sensex tanks over 300 points

Equities fell for the third consecutive session on Monday as investors remained jittery amid weak corporate numbers and unabated selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

A fall in most global markets also acted as a catalyst.

The losses in the Indian stock market were led by financials after HDFC Bank on Friday reported a 21% rise in net profit but also said that retail loan growth slowed and the gross non-performing asset ratio moved up. The 30-share Sensex lost 305.88 points or 0.8% to close at 38,031.13. In the last three trading sessions, the index has lost a total of nearly 1,200 points. HDFC was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, shedding more than 5%, followed by HDFC Bank, which lost 3.32%. Stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, ITC and HUL also contributed to the Sensex losses on Monday. HUL will be reporting its quarterly numbers on Tuesday.

The broader Nifty closed at 11,346.20, down 73.05 points or 0.64%. The India VIX index inched up nearly 4% on Monday.

“Market has been falling since Budget day as FIIs have started selling after the ‘super rich tax’ was announced,” said Rajiv Singh, chief executive officer, Karvy Stock Broking. “Today’s fall was caused by follow-on selling by FIIs in the index heavyweights, besides weak global cues. Market has also started factoring in weak corporate results, slow progress of monsoon, lack of any stimulus package from the government to spur consumption and no concrete steps being taken by the government to address liquidity crunch.”

Foreign investors have been net sellers at nearly ₹9,000 crore in the July.After selling equities worth ₹4,262 crore in January, foreign investors were net buyers for five consecutive months till June, pumping in a net ₹82,910 crore in Indian equities. On Monday, the market breadth was extremely weak with over 1,700 stocks losing ground on the BSE, against only 768 gainers. Sectoral indices representing banking, realty, financials and FMCG lost over 1% each on Monday.