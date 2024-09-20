ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex surges 1,360 points led by M&M, ICICI Bank

Updated - September 20, 2024 09:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The S&P BSE Sensex on Friday scaled to its all time closing high of 84,544.31 points, up 1,359.51 points or 1.63% buoyed by significant interest rate cut in the U.S and buying in auto and banking stocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Sensex gainers included M&M (5.57%), ICICI Bank (3.77%), JSW Steel (3.66%), L&T (3.07%) and Bhatri Airtel (2.84%).

The NSE Nifty-50 index too surged 375,15 or 1,48% to 25,790.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ameya Ranadive, Senior Technical Analyst, StoxBox said,” Asian markets extended their rally on Friday, buoyed by the optimism following a significant interest rate cut in the U.S., while the yen strengthened as the Bank of Japan maintained its steady rate of 0.25% and expressed confidence in the economy.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said while broader indices rose, all sectoral indices finished lower.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst, Technical & Derivatives, Angel One Ltd said the buoyant global trends and sustained market momentum have propelled the bullish sentiment, driving the markets to achieve new peaks on a regular basis. 

“The recent developments are particularly captivating, as broader market participation is reinforcing the confidence of traders and investors alike. From a technical perspective, we have entered a phase where the market is overbought, as indicated by various metrics,” he said.

Therefore, it is crucial to avoid complacency and instead adopt a practical and realistic approach to the current situation, he added

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US