Sensex surges 1,181 points backed by gains in financial, tech stocks

Rupee gains 62 paisa against Dollar

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
November 11, 2022 19:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Benchmark equity indices gained by about 2% backed by gains in financial and technology stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,181.34 points, or 1.95%, to 61,795 points. The Sensex gainers included HDFC (5.84%), HDFC Bank (5.62%), Infosys (4.51%), Tech Mahindra (3.64%) and TCS (3.43%).  The NSE Nifty-50 index too surged 321.50 points, or 1.78%, to 18,349.70 points. “Equity markets were strong across the world as the inflation data in the USA was better than expected,” said Sushant Bhansali, CEO, Ambit Asset Management.

“CPI inflation at 7.7% y-o-y cooled off significantly as compared to 8.2% y-o-y last month and market expectation of 7.9% y-o-y,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This essentially has reduced the recession probability from 60% to 40% and has brought down the expectation of a peak benchmark rate from 5.25% to 5%. This is the first spark of good news from the USA in a long time and has been instrumental in lifting investor sentiments,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“We continue to remain constructive on the equity markets prospects, especially the emerging markets like India which will be driven by the strength of domestic consumption and the strength of the economy. The impact of the global recession has been fairly limited in countries like India,” Mr. Bhansali added. The rupee, too, appreciated 62 paise against the U.S. Dollar on Friday. The Indian unit closed at 80.78 to a dollar against its previous close of 81.40.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app