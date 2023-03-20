HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex slides 361 points as global banking crisis keeps investors on the toes

Investors were also worried about the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates

March 20, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Key benchmark equity indices slid by almost 1% each following a sell-off in financial and IT stocks even as fears of contagion risk from the global banking crisis dented sentiment.

Investors were also worried about the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 360.95 points, or 0.62%, to 57,628.95 on Monday. The top losers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finserv (4.25%), Bajaj Finance (3.18%), Wipro (2.46%), Tata Motors (1.96%) and State Bank (1.91%).

The broader NSE index lost 111.65 points, or 0.65%, to close at 16,988.4 

“The fear of contagion from the financial crisis kept investors away from the equity markets as the global market faces numerous hurdles,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

“Despite Swiss regulators’ intervention to protect the global financial system, investor sentiment remained shaky. The market is now awaiting the outcome of the Fed meeting to see how they will respond to the ongoing crisis, particularly in terms of rate hikes. Investors expect the central bank to raise interest rates by 0–25 basis points,” he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.