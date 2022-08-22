Sensex slides 1.5% amid rate hike fears

Rupee comes under selling pressure

Special Correspondent Mumbai
August 22, 2022 19:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Benchmark stock indices plunged 1.5% tracking global cues amid a fear that central banks, globally, would increase interest rates to tame high inflation. 

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 872.28 points, or 1.46%, to 58,773.87 points. The NSE Nifty-50 index dropped 267.75 points, or 1.51%, to 17,490.70 points. 

The Sensex stocks which lost the most value included Tata Steel (4.50%), Asian Paints (3.82%), Wipro (2.96%), Sun Pharma (2.90%), L&T (2.87). The top Nifty-50 losers includes Tata Steel (4.41%) Tata Motors (3.70%), Adani Ports (3.65%), Asian Paints (3.63%).   

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Consolidation was triggered in the market in anticipation of tighter monetary policy by the Fed and worries over a slowdown in global economic activity.”

“The current risk reward is not favouring investors as the Nifty50 is now trading at a premium valuation of 21.5x P/E (1 year forward basis), above the long-term average. Rising dollar index and higher U.S. 10-year bond yield act as the near-term headwinds for the market,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The rupee also came under selling pressure on Monday closing unchanged from the previous session at 79.84. 

“The Indian rupee has slumped towards a three-week low, amid a recovery in crude oil prices and the resurgent dollar index which has climbed by more than 3.5% since testing lows of the 104.63 mark, two weeks ago,”Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President, Commodity and Currency Research, Religare Broking Ltd. said.

The steep correction witnessed in the domestic equities has further added to the rupee woes, she said..

“Going forward, the domestic currency is likely to trade in a range between 80.10 and 79.20, where the 80.10 mark is a crucial support for the pair,” she added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app