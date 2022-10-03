Sensex slides 1% on weak global cues

Rupee weakens by 42 paisa

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 03, 2022 19:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

As demand slowed, India’s manufacturing PMI declined slightly to 55.1 in September. As a result, all the key sectors were pressured by selling, except pharma and oil stocks, says Vinod Nair, Head, Research, Geojit Financial Services. | Photo Credit: -

ADVERTISEMENT

Benchmark stock indices slid by more than 1% on Monday tracking weak global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 638.11 points, or 1.11%, to 56,788.81 points. The Sensex stocks which lost most include Maruti (3.16%), HUL (2.77%), IndusInd Bank (2.55%), ITC (2.32%) and Bajaj Finance (2.26%). The NSE Nifty-50 index too fell 207 points, or 1.21%, to 16,887.35 points.

 “Global markets are expected to stay under pressure due to the confluence of an unfavourable economic outlook and investor risk aversion,”  said Vinod Nair, Head, Research, Geojit Financial Services.

“As demand slowed, India’s manufacturing PMI declined slightly to 55.1 in September. As a result, all the key sectors were pressured by selling, except pharma and oil stocks,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian rupee also depreciated 42 paisa to close at 81.82 against the U.S. Dollar as compared with its previous close of 81.40. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app