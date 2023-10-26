Sensex sinks 901 points on geopolitical, U.S. bond yield worries

October 26, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex extended losses to a sixth session on Thursday, sliding 1.4% to its lowest close in four months as investors turn skittish amid mounting geopolitical tensions over the possibility of the Israel-Hamas conflict widening across the oil-rich West Asian region, as well as the rising bond yields in the U.S. market that could spur more capital outflows from emerging markets.

The 30-stock index slumped 900.91 points to 63,148.15, the lowest close since June 26, led by auto, finance and consumer stocks. Mahindra & Mahindra led losses, declining 4.06%, followed by Bajaj Finance (3.54%) and Asian Paints (3.36%). Index heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries also fell 2.2% and 1.4%, respectively, as only four stocks ended with gains.

The NSE Nifty-50 index of the National Stock Exchange too shed 264.90 points, or 1.39%, to 18,857.25.

“The market correction has been led by two primary factors: global geopolitical tensions and rising bond yields in the U.S. markets,” said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities PMS. “These challenges have a long-term impact on equities, but domestic factors in India remain encouraging,” he added.

“Our near-term advice to investors is not to panic in this market. Stocks that are overvalued and lack quality should be sold, while quality businesses can be accumulated at these levels. Focus on large caps and quality to navigate the current volatility in the equity markets,” Mr. Kulkarni said.

Underscoring the volatility, the India VIX volatility index jumped 3.69% to 11.73 at the close, its highest level in more than three weeks.

Asserting that the bears had once again taken the helm as the Nifty slipped below the 19,000 level for the first time in four months, Rupak De, senior technical analyst, LKP Securities, said the trend indicated a rising bearish condition.

“The bearish crossover in the momentum indicator also supports the negative momentum. In the current scenario, supports are appearing very fragile and vulnerable,” Mr. De said. “Despite the recent sharp decline, further correction from the current level seems highly possible,” he added.

Analysts fear that there could be a further slowdown in the global economy in case oil prices go out of control due to the latest geopolitical tensions that also have the potential to disrupt supply chains, a grim reminder of the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

