Sensex rises 69 points following gains in IT, bank and engineering stocks

Nifty inches up to record 17,380

Equity benchmark Sensex rose 69 points on Tuesday following gains in IT, bank and engineering stocks amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share BSE index ended 69.33 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 58,247.09. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 24.70 points or 0.14 per cent to its fresh closing record of 17,380.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 4 per cent, followed by HCL Tech., Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, L & T and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, HUL, HDFC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Tokyo closed in the positive territory, while Hong Kong and Shanghai ended in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading mixed in mid-session deals. International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.80 per cent to USD 74.10 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,419.31 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.