Business

Sensex rises 1,000 points as banking stocks shine

Axis Bank leads pack with 13.46% gain

Indian equity benchmarks rose over 3% on Wednesday, with the benchmark Sensex gaining more than 1,000 points during intraday trade, as banking and financial stocks witnessed huge buying interest ahead of the derivatives expiry on Thursday.

The 30-share Sensex gained 995.92 points, or 3.25%, to close at 31,605.22. During the day, it touched a high of 31,660.60, up 1,051 points, over the previous day’s close of 30,609.30.

Incidentally, the top eight gainers in the Sensex pack were all lender entities, with Axis Bank heading the pack with a gain of 13.46%.

It was followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC.

The broader Nifty settled the day at 9,314.95, up 285.90 points or 3.17%. The India VIX index fell nearly 1% to trade around 31 levels; it was trading around 40 a month ago.

A positive trend in most leading Asian markets also acted as catalyst even as investor sentiment received a boost with foreign entities turning net buyers in the current month after two consecutive months of selling.

While provisional data showed that foreign portfolio investors were net sellers at ₹335 crore on Wednesday, they have been net buyers at ₹12,741 crore in the current month — a sharp upswing compared to the cumulative selling of nearly ₹69,000 crore in the previous two months.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 10:26:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/sensex-rises-1000-points-as-banking-stocks-shine/article31689480.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY