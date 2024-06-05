ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex recovers 3.2% on bargain buying

Published - June 05, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The S&P BSE Sensex on Wednesday bounced back with a gain of 2,303 points or 3.20% to 74,382.24 following bargain buying by investors after a day of 5.7% loss on account of the BJP falling short of an absolute majority.

‘Return to sanity’

“Value buying was witnessed as the market had fallen so much a day before. Several people waited to buy and Tuesday’s was a very good fall to provide entry into the market,” said Ambareesh Baliga, Independent Analyst.

The gains were led by banking, metal and auto stocks. The Sensex stocks, which gained the most included IndusInd Bank, rising by 7.75%, Tata Steel (6.55%), M&M (6.49%), Bajaj Finance (5.10%), Kotak Bank (4.89%) and Axis Bank (4.6%).

The NSE Nifty-50 index led by Adani Ports surged 735.85 points or 3.36% to 22,620.35.

“Some sanity has come back to the market after two days of excess volatility. There was some bargain buying which helped in the recovery,” said Arun Kejriwal, founder Kejriwal Research & Investment Services.

