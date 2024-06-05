GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Sensex recovers 3.2% on bargain buying

Published - June 05, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The S&P BSE Sensex on Wednesday bounced back with a gain of 2,303 points or 3.20% to 74,382.24 following bargain buying by investors after a day of 5.7% loss on account of the BJP falling short of an absolute majority.

‘Return to sanity’

“Value buying was witnessed as the market had fallen so much a day before. Several people waited to buy and Tuesday’s was a very good fall to provide entry into the market,” said Ambareesh Baliga, Independent Analyst.

The gains were led by banking, metal and auto stocks. The Sensex stocks, which gained the most included IndusInd Bank, rising by 7.75%, Tata Steel (6.55%), M&M (6.49%), Bajaj Finance (5.10%), Kotak Bank (4.89%) and Axis Bank (4.6%).

The NSE Nifty-50 index led by Adani Ports surged 735.85 points or 3.36% to 22,620.35.

“Some sanity has come back to the market after two days of excess volatility. There was some bargain buying which helped in the recovery,” said Arun Kejriwal, founder Kejriwal Research & Investment Services.

Related Topics

stock exchanges / stocks

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.