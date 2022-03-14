Sensex rebounds, gains 836 points

Continuing to rebound, the S&P BSE Sensex on Monday gained 935.73 points, or 1.68%, to close at 56,486.02. The momentum was led by banking and IT stocks.

The NSE Nifty-50 index too gained 240.85 or 1.45% to close at 16,871.30 points.

“Upbeat global cues combined with bargain hunting in index majors are pushing the markets higher,” said Ajit Mishra, VP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd. “Markets will first react to the inflation data in early trade on Tuesday,” he added.

“Besides, updates on prevailing geopolitical tension and the performance of global markets will remain in focus. Since Nifty has surpassed the critical hurdle at 16,800, it can extend the rebound to a 17,100+ zone. In case of any dip, 16700 would act as immediate support. Meanwhile, participants should maintain their focus on sector/stock selection,” he said.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “The strategy is shifting from tactical sell to tactical buy. Investments are chipping in as commodities prices are reverting. FIIs selling and crude prices are subsiding, which is expected to continue based on diplomatic developments and provide an edge to the domestic market.”

“Globally, investors are bracing for rate hikes as expected. Domestic WPI has spiked up, however market is ignoring as future prices can get gloomy,” he said.