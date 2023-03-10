ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty slump 1% each on banking stocks

March 10, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MUMBA

Rate hike fears keep markets on the edge

The Hindu Bureau

Markets crumbled for the second straight session as weak global cues triggered selling across the board with banking stocks taking the maximum pounding, says Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities Ltd. | Photo Credit: Balaji W S 463@Chennai

I

Benchmark stock indices slumped by 1% on Friday led by losses in banking stocks and fears of a further rate hike in the U.S.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 671.15 points, or 1.12%, to 59,135.13 points. Sensex stocks which lost most include HDFC Bank (2.63%), HDFC (2.27%), State Bank (2.12%), IndusInd Bank (2.06%) and Axis Bank (1.89%). The NSE Nifty-50 index too fell 176.70 points or 1% to 17,412.90 points.

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice-President, Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd., said, “Markets crumbled for the second straight session as weak global cues triggered selling across the board with banking stocks taking the maximum pounding.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The sentiment has been bruised by the recent U.S. Fed statement that more rate hike is on the cards to keep inflation under control, which could fuel recession fears going ahead,” he said.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, “The global market’s cautious attitude towards the probability of a sharper rate hike was exacerbated by further negative signs from the U.S. market. Selling intensified as the market awaited the release of U.S. unemployment and non-farm payroll data, which will have a significant impact on the upcoming Fed meeting.” 

“However, higher-than-expected jobless claims in the U.S. that came in on Thursday helped alleviate some concerns about the Fed becoming stricter,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US