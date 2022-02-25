Sensex, Nifty rebound 2% tracking recovery in Asian markets

On Thursday, the Sensex crashed over 2,700 points — its biggest single-day plunge in about two years.

A man watches a screen showing a news item featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai on February 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

On Thursday, the Sensex crashed over 2,700 points — its biggest single-day plunge in about two years.

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rebounded over 2% in opening trade on Friday in line with higher Asian bourses as investors assessed long-term risks of the Ukraine conflict.

The BSE Sensex climbed 1,140.58 points or 2.09% to trade at 55,670.49 in opening deals, and the NSE Nifty traded higher by 344.10 points or 2.12% at 16,592.05.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ and SBI emerged as top gainers — rising as much as 6%.

On Thursday, the Sensex crashed over 2,700 points — its biggest single-day plunge in about two years; and the Nifty nosedived 815 points. The bloodbath on Dalal Street plunged investor wealth by over ₹13 lakh crore.

Spooked by the Ukraine crisis, foreign institutional investors further offloaded shares worth ₹6,448.24 crore in the Indian capital markets on Thursday, exchange data showed.

Asian shares were higher on Friday, driven by a rebound in U.S. equities as more sanctions were announced against Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the U.S., EU and Japan are putting on a united front to support Ukraine and agreed on a second tranche of economic and financial sanctions on Russia.

Oil prices, which jumped after the Russian invasion on Ukraine, rose again on Friday on worries about supply disruptions. Brent crude futures were up 2% at USD 101.20 a barrel.