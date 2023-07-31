HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty go lower in early trade

Falling for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 161.3 points to 65,998.90 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 48.45 points to 19,597.60.

July 31, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on July 31 as investors remained cautious amid continuous foreign fund outflows.

Falling for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 161.3 points to 65,998.90 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 48.45 points to 19,597.60.

However, later, both the benchmark indices were trading flat bouncing back from the initial decline. The BSE benchmark quoted 10.26 points higher at 66,170.46 while the Nifty traded 1.40 points up at 19,647.45. From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major laggards.

NTPC, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Power Grid, Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,023.91 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

"In India even though the underlying strength of the market is strong, FPI selling of ₹5,000 crore during the last two trading sessions might restrain the bulls," said V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green. The U.S. markets had ended in the positive territory on Friday. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.58% lower at $84.50 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark fell by 106.62 points or 0.16% to settle at 66,160.20 on Friday. The Nifty had declined 13.85 points or 0.07% to finish at 19,646.05.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / financial markets / stocks / stock exchanges

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.